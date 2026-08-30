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WATCH: Jewish politician Brad Lander harassed by protesters despite anti-Israel track record

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Despite his outspoken criticism of Israel and even speaking at a New York mosque known for radical Islam, Jewish Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander was accosted by anti-Israel protesters for not hating Israel enough.

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