WATCH: Jewish politician Brad Lander harassed by protesters despite anti-Israel track record

Despite his outspoken criticism of Israel and even speaking at a New York mosque known for radical Islam, Jewish Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander was accosted by anti-Israel protesters for not hating Israel enough.

🚨WATCH: “As a Jew” and Mamdani’s buddy Brad Lander being attacked by the pro-Palis he loves so much. Credit @FreedomNTV pic.twitter.com/7Qya7yTI9v — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) August 30, 2026