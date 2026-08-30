Far-right anti-Israel troll Milo Yannopoulos deported from the US

Photograph taken of Milo Yannopoulos after he was taken into ICE custody on August 27, 2026. (DHS, with AI enhancement)

Yannopoulos, a far-right provocateur who once backed Trump before working with Kanye West, detained by ICE and deported as an illegal immigrant.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

British far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was deported from the United States after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana for overstaying his visa.

Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Aug. 27 in Kenner, Louisiana, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said he had legally entered the United States through New York City on May 14, 2019, but remained in the country after his authorization expired.

“He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws,” DHS said.

An immigration judge issued Yiannopoulos a final order of removal on July 22 after he failed to appear for an immigration hearing, according to the department.

DHS initially said he would remain in ICE custody while awaiting removal. The agency subsequently confirmed that he was deported to the United Kingdom on Aug. 28, one day after his arrest.

The arrest marked an ironic turn for Yiannopoulos, who has previously been a vocal supporter of aggressive immigration enforcement in the United States.

In June 2025, he called for ICE checkpoints across California and argued that people who could not demonstrate that they were in the country legally should be deported immediately.

He also called for “total immunity” for ICE agents and said the Trump administration needed to deport “millions and millions” of people.

Yiannopoulos rose to prominence during the 2010s as an editor at Breitbart News.

He was once an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign but has since become increasingly critical of Trump and some of his former political allies.

In recent months, those attacks have included increasingly strident anti-Israel rhetoric as well as comments denounced as antisemitic.

During an April interview with commentator Candace Owens, Yiannopoulos compared Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi Germany, invoking the Nazi concept of territorial expansion known as “Lebensraum.”

He also claimed that “Netanyahu’s Israel will have eclipsed Hitler’s Germany” on moral grounds.

In another post earlier this year, Yiannopoulos used an antisemitic slur while referring to Jews, writing about “these kamikaze Jews” and describing them as insufficiently “likable” or “human.”

The remark came shortly before he shared a Wall Street Journal advertisement in which his longtime associate Ye, formerly Kanye West, apologized for his own history of antisemitic statements.

In other social media posts he invoked an antisemitic racial trope by asking, “Why do Ashkenazi Jews find the letters ‘DNA’ so frightening?” and framed religious conflict in explicitly collective terms, declaring, “It’s Catholics and Muslims versus Protestants and Jews.”

Yiannopoulos’s recent rhetoric marks a clear departure from his earlier public statements on Israel and Jews.

In a 2019 interview, he called himself a “paid-up Zionist” and advocated for a powerful Jewish state in the Middle East. Yiannopoulos has also said he has Jewish ancestry through his maternal grandmother, while identifying religiously as a Roman Catholic.

More recently, however, he has accused Trump of being unduly influenced by Israel and has associated himself with figures who have promoted anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric, including Owens and Ye.

Yiannopoulos worked closely with Ye for several years, at various points serving as his chief of staff and helping oversee political activities connected to the rapper’s attempted presidential campaign.

His presence in New Orleans coincided with a scheduled Ye performance at the Caesars Superdome, although authorities did not say whether the concert was the reason he was in Louisiana.

DHS used Yiannopoulos’s arrest to promote the Trump administration’s voluntary departure program for immigrants living illegally in the United States.

“Being in detention is a choice,” the department said, encouraging people without legal status to use the CBP Home app and offering $3,000 and a free flight to those who voluntarily leave the country.

“If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return,” DHS warned.