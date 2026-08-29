Finland cuts UNRWA funding over Hamas ties, redirects Palestinian aid

Finland was among more than a dozen countries that temporarily suspended contributions to UNRWA in 2024 on suspicion of Hamas involvement.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Finland will stop financing UNRWA when its current agreement expires at the end of 2026, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio announced Thursday.

Tavio, a member of the Finns Party, said he had not approved additional funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees beyond Finland’s existing four-year agreement.

Finland has provided UNRWA with €5 million annually under the 2023-2026 agreement.

“The level of funding will not decrease, but it will be provided through other channels, such as the World Food Programme,” Tavio said.

Finland was among more than a dozen countries that temporarily suspended contributions to UNRWA in 2024 after allegations that 12 agency employees may have participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. UNRWA dismissed the employees suspected of involvement.

In January 2024, Tavio called for a thorough investigation of the allegations and said Finland “must make sure that not a single euro of Finland’s money goes to Hamas or other terrorists.”

Finland resumed its payments to UNRWA in March 2024 and continued fulfilling the four-year agreement.

Tavio said at the time that reported UN measures to strengthen oversight of the agency supported the decision to restore funding.

He also acknowledged that problems remained with UNRWA’s risk management and that the extent of possible ties between agency employees and Hamas had not been fully established.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Finland’s decision Friday, citing allegations concerning UNRWA personnel and Hamas.

“It is good to see more countries recognizing the undeniable truth in light of the conclusive evidence of UNRWA employees’ involvement in the October 7 massacre and UNRWA’s inseparable links to Hamas,” the ministry said on X.

Finland’s decision ends direct support for UNRWA after the existing agreement concludes but does not reduce its overall funding for the Palestinian territories, with Tavio saying the money will instead be distributed through other aid organizations.