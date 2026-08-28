Former Mossad chief Barnea: Pressure Iran until regime falls

Barnea said Trump “understands very well that the radical Iranian regime must not be left in place.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Mossad chief David Barnea called for sustained economic, political and operational pressure on Iran until its government is toppled, saying at his retirement event Thursday night that regime change is both possible and necessary.

Barnea said removing the Iranian regime should remain a central objective for Israel and argued that intensified pressure could ultimately achieve that goal.

“I believed, and I still believe, that a change in the reality in Iran by virtue of toppling the regime is a possible and achievable goal,” Barnea said.

He said pursuing regime change would demand “persistence, a cool head, and commitment to the mission.”

“This mission must remain as our top priority,” he added.

Barnea praised US President Donald Trump’s approach toward Tehran, including his strategy of creating an “economic D-Day” aimed at using economic pressure to help bring down the regime.

“The decision to impose the harshest sanctions on Iran is a correct and welcome decision. But the sanctions are only an additional step,” Barnea said.

He argued that pressure should extend beyond economic sanctions.

“In my assessment, there will be no escape but to escalate the economic, political and operational actions against this regime until its fall – and it will fall.”

Barnea said Trump “understands very well that the radical Iranian regime must not be left in place.”

Washington, meanwhile, has rejected a return to negotiations based on the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran in June. Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Trump is no longer interested in reviving the agreement, which faced harsh criticism in the United States for being too soft on Iran.

Trump separately denied a report by Fox News’ Jonathan Hunt suggesting that he was seeking a meeting with Iran, maintaining that Tehran was instead pursuing an agreement with Washington.

“Jonathan Hunt of FoxNews did a particularly inaccurate report on the Failing Islamic Republic of Iran. I don’t want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal. Bret Baier should straighten out his flunkies, for a change! “ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Barnea said Iranian citizens want the regime removed and that the United States and Israel are more determined than ever to pursue that objective.