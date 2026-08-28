North American aliyah reaches record high for August as thousands choose Israel despite regional uncertainty

With an average age of 29, the current wave of North American olim includes some 480 families, roughly 1,100 single men and women, and approximately 250 retirees.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

More than 1,100 North American Jews have made aliyah to Israel in August alone, marking a record-breaking month for Jewish immigration from the United States and Canada — a powerful show of resilience that is expected to bring a significant boost to the country at a time of deep regional uncertainty.

On Thursday, 150 new olim arrived in Tel Aviv as Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN), a nonprofit organization that promotes and facilitates aliyah from the US and Canada, welcomed another wave of newcomers as part of a surge in immigration to Israel.

“Aliyah” refers to the process of Jews immigrating to Israel, and “olim” refers to those who make this journey.

With approximately 2,700 North American immigrants already moving to Israel since the start of 2026, the August figures cap an exceptionally strong year for aliyah from the US and Canada.

Over an unprecedented summer immigration season, more than 2,200 North American immigrants, including some 480 families, are expected to arrive in Israel between June and September on nearly 100 organized group flights.

Founded in 2002, NBN helps olim become fully integrated members of Israeli society, simplifying the aliyah process and providing essential resources and guidance.

In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth, and the Jewish National Fund, NBN has helped nearly 100,000 olim build new lives in Israel.

With this momentum continuing, NBN estimates that more than 4,000 North American immigrants will make aliyah by the end of 2026, potentially making it one of the organization’s strongest years for immigration since its founding.

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of NBN, welcomed the wave of new arrivals, describing the surge as a powerful testament to the strength of Jewish identity and the desire to build a future in Israel.

“The historic wave of aliyah we are experiencing this summer is the most moving testimony to the resilience of the Jewish people and to the deep connection between North American Jewry and the State of Israel,” Fass said in a statement.

“The fact that thousands of families and young people are choosing to relocate their lives and build their futures here, especially at this time, is a Zionist shot in the arm and an enormous engine of growth for Israeli society and the economy,” he continued.

“We are proud to stand alongside them and accompany them, together with our partners, as they begin a new chapter in Israel.”

Throughout the aliyah process, Nefesh B’Nefesh offers families comprehensive support before and after their move, helping them navigate immigration procedures and providing access to community programs, health-care services, and employment resources as they begin their new lives in Israel.

The Israeli government also provides a range of support and resources to ease the transition and adaptation for those taking this significant step, including housing subsidies and higher education incentives for young olim and professionals pursuing studies in Israel.

With an average age of 29, the current wave of North American olim includes some 480 families, roughly 1,100 single men and women, and approximately 250 retirees.

The influx also includes around 700 children and teenagers expected to begin the upcoming school year in Israel, while another 300 young adults are expected to serve in the Israel Defense Forces or National Service after settling in the country.

NBN described how, migrating from communities across the United States and Canada, these newcomers and families are settling throughout Israel to build communities and begin new lives of service and contribution to the Jewish state, bringing professional expertise in fields including medicine, nursing, education, law, accounting, and other sectors.

Most of the newcomers are expected to settle in communities across Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Beit Shemesh, Ra’anana, Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, and Haifa.

As part of the “Zinuk Ba’Aliyah” program, approximately 650 immigrants are also expected to settle in the Negev and Galilee, the country’s southern and northern regions, respectively, in an effort to encourage Jewish settlement in national priority areas.

Jewish Agency chairman Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog praised the thousands of North American immigrants choosing to build their lives in Israel, saying their decision reflects a commitment to the country’s future.

“Behind each of the 1,100 immigrants who arrived from North America over the past month is a story of choice. Families, children, young people, and professionals who chose to build their lives here and be part of the future of the State of Israel,” Almog said in a statement.

“They arrive here with their dreams, their abilities, and their desire to contribute, and in doing so they strengthen Israeli society and the country as a whole,” he continued.