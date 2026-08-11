Dutch PM pressed to act on ‘Oct. 7′ shirt photo

A man wears a shirt emblazoned with the date “October 7,” reportedly at a supermarket in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Aug. 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of CIDI.)

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has three weeks to reply, or longer if his office requests an extension.

By Canaan Lindor, JNS

Geert Wilders, the leader of the Netherlands’ second largest party, on Monday submitted 10 critical questions to Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten following the surfacing of a photo of a man wearing a shirt emblazoned with the date “October 7” at a local supermarket chain.

Wilders noted that the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), Dutch Jewry’s watchdog on antisemitism, and others had flagged the photo, which CIDI said was taken on Sunday in western Amsterdam.

With the shirt, the man was “openly expressing support for the Hamas terrorist attack of Oct. 7, 2023, in which 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians were tortured, raped and murdered,” Wilders said, asking whether Jetten was aware of this.

“Can you explain how the perpetrator apparently feels untouchable and believes he can commit this act with impunity? Why did Albert Heijn not intervene?” Wilders added, referencing the large supermarket chain.

Jetten has three weeks to reply, or longer if his office requests an extension. Wilders asked Jetten to reply within 48 hours.

On X, CIDI wrote about the picture: “Palestine sympathizers in Amsterdam-West aren’t even bothering anymore to hide their pride over the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023.”

Wilders, a staunch supporter of Israel, heads the right-wing Party for Freedom.

Jetten heads the D66 progressive party, which has adopted a confrontational and hostile approach to Israel.

Both parties have 26 seats in the Dutch parliament, although D66 received slightly more votes in last year’s election.