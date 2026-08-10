WATCH: Fallen soldier’s parents receive officer’s pin he never got to claim August 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fallen-soldiers-parents-receive-officers-pin-he-never-got-to-claim/ Email Print In October 2025, IDF soldier Itay Yavetz fell in battle against Hamas in Gaza, leaving him unable to complete the officers’ course he was in the middle of. Now, at the class’s graduation, his parents attended the ceremony and received his officer’s pin in his memory. THIS. IS. ISRAEL. IDF soldier Itai Yaavetz, 21, fell while fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza in October 2025. Itai was part of a special army program to prepare the next generation of IDF leadership. The IDF invited his parents and brother pic.twitter.com/dyBKt5F0Hn — KARIN GOLAN קארין גולן (@KARINGOLANghsg) August 10, 2026 fallen soldiergraduationIDF officer