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WATCH: Fallen soldier’s parents receive officer’s pin he never got to claim

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In October 2025, IDF soldier Itay Yavetz fell in battle against Hamas in Gaza, leaving him unable to complete the officers’ course he was in the middle of.

Now, at the class’s graduation, his parents attended the ceremony and received his officer’s pin in his memory.

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