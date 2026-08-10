Anti-Israel Democrat loses primary bid for Hawaii congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, speaks during the Democrat election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Honolulu. (Kevin Fujii/Honolulu Civil Beat via AP)

Ed Case defeats progressive challenger in Hawaii Democratic primary after clash over Israel aid.

By World Israel News Staff

Democratic Rep. Ed Case decisively defeated progressive state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole in Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District primary, surviving a challenge that drew national attention in part over the candidates’ sharply different positions on US military assistance to Israel.

Case received about 56% of the vote to roughly 36% for Keohokalole in the latest tallies reported early Sunday, giving the incumbent a comfortable victory after a campaign that had been viewed as a test of whether the progressive insurgency that has shaken Democratic primaries elsewhere could reach Hawaii. Three other Democrats were also on the ballot.

Keohokalole, 43, conceded Saturday night and called Case “a good guy,” while saying he entered the race because “the moment called for more.”

Case, 73, said he recognized that his challenger had tapped into genuine dissatisfaction among parts of the electorate.

“Voters made a call and I accept that decision,” Case said after the results became clear. He said Keohokalole had represented voters whose concerns should be taken into account during his continued service in Congress.

The contest featured disagreements over healthcare, immigration, voting laws, corporate money and Case’s more centrist approach to governing.

But Israel and the widening Democratic divide over US policy in the Middle East also became a significant fault line in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Keohokalole said he would have supported a July amendment seeking to eliminate $3.3 billion in US Foreign Military Financing for Israel. The amendment failed in the House 104-314, but more than 100 Democrats backed it, underscoring a growing rupture within the party over military support for the Jewish state.

Case voted against the amendment.

Keohokalole made his position explicit during the campaign, telling Hawaii News Now, “I don’t think we should give any more money for Israel to wage war.”

Case, meanwhile, maintained support for US security assistance to Israel while also sharply criticizing the Israeli government and its conduct of the war that followed the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

“I am a straight-up opponent of the current leadership of Israel,” Case said during the campaign.

He also expressed support for Palestinian statehood and opposition to Israeli construction projects in Judea and Samaria.

The candidates were also divided over the ongoing US conflict with Iran.

Keohokalole faulted Case for not speaking forcefully enough against the war and argued that Congress should demand an end to the fighting and refuse funding that could prolong it.

Case said Iran should not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, dominate regional shipping routes or support terrorism, while arguing that Congress must reassert its constitutional authority over decisions to go to war.

Just days before the Hawaii vote, Missouri Rep. Wesley Bell defeated former progressive congresswoman Cori Bush in a rematch for the Democratic nomination in the St. Louis area.

Case holds a senior position on the House Appropriations Committee and repeatedly argued that replacing him would cost Hawaii influence over federal spending decisions. Keohokalole countered that the incumbent had become too closely tied to corporate and special-interest donors and was insufficiently responsive to the Democratic base.

Campaign finance was another major theme. Civil Beat reported that both candidates raised roughly $1 million, with Keohokalole drawing considerable backing from maritime interests that have clashed with Case over his criticism of the Jones Act, the century-old law governing domestic maritime shipping.

Keohokalole also attacked Case over his 2025 vote for an earlier version of the Trump-backed SAVE Act, which would impose documentary citizenship requirements for voter registration in federal elections. Case later opposed versions that removed an option allowing voters without the required documents to attest to their citizenship.

Despite those attacks, voters handed Case a comfortable victory.

The result leaves him heavily favored in November. Hawaii’s Honolulu-centered 1st District is strongly Democratic: Case won reelection in 2024 with about 72% of the vote, while Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris carried the district with roughly 62%.

Case is set to face Republican nominee Adriel Lam in the general election.