Trump’s ex-wife reveals he carries Zohar, Book of Pinchas for spiritual protection

President Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples at City Hall in New York, Dec. 17, 1993. (AP Photo/Chrystyna Czajkowsky)

Maples has visited Israel multiple times, including trips to Safed (the center of Kabbalistic study) and to the graves of righteous people.

By Bianca Jones, JFeed

In an exclusive interview published Friday on Channel 12 News, Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second ex-wife, revealed intimate details about the president’s spiritual practices, disclosing that Trump carries mystical Jewish texts with him at all times.

“He carries with him the Book of Pinchas, the Book of Zohar, in Aramaic. He puts it over his heart, inside, for protection and healing,” Maples told interviewer Yonatan Reguer.

“He has a very big heart; he wouldn’t be in his position if not for the desire to help others.”

The revelation provides a rare window into Trump’s personal spiritual life, which has not been widely discussed publicly.

The Zohar is the foundational text of Kabbalah, Jewish mysticism, and Pinchas is the specific portion of the Torah addressed in mystical tradition.

Maples’ Own Deep Kabbalah Practice

Maples’ comments come from substantial personal experience with Jewish mysticism and Israeli spirituality.

She has studied Kabbalah for many years and maintains observant Jewish practices including keeping Shabbat, eating kosher, and reciting the Shema Yisrael daily.

Maples has visited Israel multiple times, including trips to Safed (the center of Kabbalistic study) and to the graves of righteous people.

She keeps a deep spiritual connection to Israel and Jewish tradition, a practice rooted in her Christian Baptist upbringing but expanded through her exploration of mysticism.

Faith as Lived Experience

In the interview, Maples also recounted how her spiritual practice has sustained her through life’s challenges.

She described how prayer protected her during an armed robbery attempt in Nigeria, an incident she credits to her spiritual connection and faith practices.

Family and Relationships

The interview covers substantial ground beyond Trump’s spiritual life.

Maples discussed her relationship with her daughter Tiffany Trump, as well as her ties to Melania and Ivanka Trump.

The discussion addresses the highly publicized affair that led to her marriage to Trump (1993-1999) and the subsequent divorce.

Maples also revealed details about her relationship with her grandson and her ongoing connection to the Trump family despite the decades since her divorce from the former president.

Wellness Project

The interview includes discussion of a new wellness initiative Maples is launching in partnership with an Israeli partner.

The project appears to blend her interests in spiritual practice, health, and wellness with Israeli innovation and expertise.

Context: A Long Spiritual Journey

Maples has long been public about her spiritual practices. A Baptist raised in Georgia, she has synthesized her Christian faith with Jewish mysticism, creating a unique spiritual identity.

She hosts a podcast called “Awakening with Marla,” which explores spirituality, alternative medicine, and personal empowerment.

Her commitment to Jewish practice and Israel has been consistent for decades.

In 2004, she appeared at an international Kabbalah conference in Tel Aviv, demonstrating the depth and public nature of her spiritual involvement.