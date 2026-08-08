UNICEF report dispels Gaza famine narrative, enclave less malnourished than Finland

Dozens of trucks with humanitarian aid for Gaza from the European Union at the Erez Crossing, on November 11, 2024. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

The survey revealed that malnutrition rates in Gaza are less severe than many neighboring Middle Eastern countries and are comparable to several European countries.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

A newly released nutrition survey coordinated by UNICEF has found that acute malnutrition among children in the Gaza Strip remains at low levels, with Israeli officials arguing the findings undermine widespread claims that a famine is taking place in the enclave.

The survey, conducted using World Health Organization methodology and published on July 22, measured children’s weight, height, and mid-upper-arm circumference (WHZ) to assess acute malnutrition.

According to the results, acute malnutrition rates across Gaza ranged from 0.2 percent in Khan Younis and Rafah to 0.8 percent in Gaza City and North Gaza, figures that researchers said are comparable to or lower than those recorded before the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The survey covered an estimated 1.72 million people, or 83 percent of Gaza’s population. Around 360,000 people, 17 percent,were excluded because of access and security constraints.

These figures are also far below the 30 percent acute-malnutrition threshold associated with the IPC’s Phase 5 Famine classification, suggesting that no famine is occurring in Gaza.

The survey revealed that malnutrition rates in Gaza are less severe than many neighboring Middle Eastern countries and are comparable to several European countries.

For instance, roughly 3.3 percent of Egyptian youth under 5 suffer from malnutrition, according to the data. Further, approximately 4.3 percent of youth in Iran and 2.3 percent of youth in Jordan suffer from malnutrition, per the data.

In Germany and Finland, 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent of children suffer from malnutrition, according to the UNICEF 2025 Joint Child Malnutrition survey.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, welcomed the findings, arguing they refute accusations that Israel is deliberately starving Gaza’s civilian population.

“Facts prevail over fiction,” Danon said, asserting that Israel continues to fight Hamas while facilitating humanitarian assistance into the Strip and accusing the terrorist organization of exploiting civilians throughout the conflict.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry similarly pointed to the survey as evidence that conditions do not meet the threshold for famine, emphasizing that measured levels of acute malnutrition remain well below internationally recognized emergency benchmarks.

“In other words: There is no famine in Gaza. Malnutrition is not only significantly below the critical values—it is exceptionally low in regional comparison. Anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data themselves,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.

While the survey found little evidence of widespread acute wasting, it identified several longer-term nutritional concerns.

Researchers reported that approximately one in eight children suffers from stunting, an indicator associated with chronic nutritional deprivation rather than immediate food shortages.

The report also noted the continued presence of childhood overweight, suggesting that poor diet quality, not simply food availability, remains a significant public health challenge.

“Acute malnutrition remains low, but nutritional vulnerability remains high,” the study contends.

According to the survey, unhealthy dietary patterns remain widespread.

In Khan Younis and Rafah, as many as 78 percent of children were found to consume unhealthy diets, while roughly 64 percent of children in Gaza City and northern Gaza reportedly do not regularly eat fruits or vegetables.

The report raises concerns with dietary diversity, arguing that roughly 30 percent of those in the Gaza Strip are receiving sufficiently varied nutritional sources.

The findings are consistent with a July assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which reported that food security and nutrition conditions in Gaza had improved following the October 2025 ceasefire due to expanded humanitarian assistance, while cautioning that humanitarian needs remain substantial across the territory.

The IPC classified Gaza’s nutrition status at its lowest acute malnutrition phase beginning in mid-April 2026.

The findings also throw cold water about a supposed “ongoing famine” in Gaza, a narrative popularized among many anti-Israel activists.

The United Nations claimed in December 2023 that over a quarter of Gaza’s population was starving as a result of the war, contending that hunger levels had surpassed war-torn countries such as Yemen and Afghanistan.

The UN subsequently accused Israel of inflicting a famine in Gaza in July 2024.

In August 2025, Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, alleged of “irrefutable” evidence of a famine in Gaza and criticized the international community for not taking aggressive action to intervene in the supposed humanitarian crisis.

However, many have cast doubt on allegations of famine in Gaza. In December 2024, the Biden administration disputed a report from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS Net) alleging the emergence of a famine in northern Gaza.

The report claimed that 65,000-75,000 people in Northern Gaza lacked access to sufficient food in Northern Gaza.

The survey is likely to play a significant role in ongoing international debate over humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as governments and aid organizations continue to assess both the scale of humanitarian need and the impact of relief efforts during and after the conflict.