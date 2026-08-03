The competing worldviews of Trump and Netanyahu – Opinion

An agreement that leaves an ideological enemy armed or an Iranian proxy intact is not a diplomatic triumph; it is a dangerous delusion.

By World Israel News Staff

For the second consecutive weekend, Israel, the Middle East, and much of the world braced for what appeared to be a massive, imminent American strike campaign against Iran. Military assets were positioned across the region, U.S. embassies issued urgent security warnings, and Washington and Jerusalem were reportedly coordinating what could have become one of the largest bombing campaigns targeting Tehran’s vital infrastructure.

Then, just hours before the expected bombers took flight, President Donald Trump announced that the strikes had been canceled.

According to Trump, Iranian and regional officials had approached Washington seeking a pause to finalize a breakthrough agreement that would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and permanently end Tehran’s nuclear threat. By the following morning, Iran publicly rejected one of the central claims in Trump’s announcement, insisting there was no agreement to reopen the Strait so long as Washington continued its “hostile actions.”

A nearly identical pattern was playing out in Gaza. Trump triumphantly heralded a “historic” breakthrough via his Board of Peace framework, declaring that Hamas had agreed to completely disarm, surrender its weapons, and relinquish power. But almost immediately, senior Hamas negotiator Ghazi Hamad publicly clarified that the group would not implement any step of the deal without an upfront, total Israeli withdrawal—while the IDF continued operations against commanders on the ground.

That same friction played out in Lebanon. After Hezbollah repeatedly violated the Trump-announced ceasefire by launching rockets and drones into northern Israel, Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from major retaliatory strikes on Beirut, fearing that a broader escalation would jeopardize the fragile negotiations then underway with Iran.

Again and again, diplomacy and reality appear to exist in parallel universes. This recurring tension points to something far larger than mere political inconsistency; it reveals the defining principle of Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

The Engine of the “Impossible Deal”

Trump does not approach international crises through the traditional Western lenses of right versus wrong, democracy versus dictatorship, or good versus evil. While those distinctions often surface in his rhetoric, they are strictly secondary to a far deeper compulsion: the quest for the deal—specifically, the deal that everyone else swore was impossible.

Long before entering politics, Trump built his global brand on The Art of the Deal—the narrative of the lone, audacious negotiator who succeeds where conventional diplomats fail. In world affairs, he views global chaos not simply as a threat, but as a high-stakes challenge. The more intractable the conflict, the greater the potential historical triumph.

Viewed through this transactional prism, Trump’s most controversial geopolitical maneuvers reveal a striking consistency: Where traditional statesmen saw moral red lines, Trump saw leverage points. He became the first sitting American president to step across the DMZ and meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, declaring beforehand that he could “get along very well” with Kim and later describing him as “smart, funny, and tough.”

Despite intense domestic pushback, he repeatedly dismissed moral critiques of Vladimir Putin, expressing confidence that Russia’s war in Ukraine could ultimately be negotiated away. Even while confronting Beijing economically, he frequently praised Xi Jinping as a “brilliant man” and insisted their disputes were solvable.

He stunned the national security establishment by inviting senior Taliban negotiators to Camp David, and today he maintains that adversaries from Tehran to Gaza can ultimately be brought to the table.

To Trump, engaging with despots and terrorists is not a moral concession; it is simply the raw material of high-stakes bargaining. In his worldview, every actor has a price, every posture is negotiable, and the ultimate victory is not moral vindication, but the signed contract.

Bargaining Chips vs. Moral Mandates

This transactional instinct explains the perpetual “seesaw” in Trump’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a partnership that shifts rapidly between warm, historic camaraderie and icy strategic tension.

When Trump delivered landmark pro-Israel breakthroughs during his presidency—moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and pressuring regional actors to secure hostage releases—Israelis celebrated them as bold acts of moral clarity that recognized historic truth over falsehood.

Yet through Trump’s eyes, those same moves served a secondary, tactical purpose. They were high-value bargaining chips—accumulated leverage designed to position him as the ultimate power broker capable of forcing all sides into the “impossible deal.”

This fundamental difference in perception creates a striking paradox. While the immediate interests of the two leaders frequently overlap, their strategic paths start and end in very different places.

Netanyahu’s Existential Binary

Benjamin Netanyahu sees the world through an entirely different lens. For Netanyahu, Iran is not merely a difficult negotiating partner looking for economic relief; it is a revolutionary regime that openly seeks Israel’s destruction while pursuing nuclear weapons. Hamas is not just an armed political faction to be incentivized into civilian rule; it is the genocidal organization responsible for the October 7 massacre. Hezbollah is not a regional militia looking for political compromise; it is an Iranian proxy built around the explicit promise of Israel’s elimination.

Where Trump sees a negotiation board, Netanyahu sees an existential battle between civilizational forces. In his address to the Knesset following October 7, Netanyahu framed the confrontation in stark, uncompromising terms:

“This is a struggle between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle… and good will triumph over evil.”

For Netanyahu, an agreement that leaves an ideological enemy armed or an Iranian proxy intact is not a diplomatic triumph; it is a dangerous delusion. You cannot negotiate away an ideology whose core identity requires your destruction.

The Strategic Clash and the Paradox of Deference

This fundamental split forces a recurring operational clash. Trump operates on the assumption that every actor has a price and every conflict has a diplomatic exit ramp. Netanyahu operates on the conviction that fanatical adversaries use negotiations only as cover to regroup, rearm, and wait for their next opportunity.

Yet, in a supreme irony, despite his uncompromising posture, Netanyahu frequently finds himself deferred and subservient to Trump’s operational dictates. Even when Hezbollah’s rockets provoked targeted responses, Netanyahu repeatedly held back on escalating against Beirut at Washington’s explicit insistence—publicly framing Trump as the senior leader in the broader conflict with Iran while adjusting Israel’s military calculus to give Washington’s diplomatic gambits room to breathe.

The Great Historical Gamble

Perhaps Trump will ultimately prove the skeptics wrong. Perhaps Tehran will genuinely abandon its nuclear ambitions, and perhaps Hamas will truly lay down the weapons it spent decades acquiring. If that occurs, history will rightly remember Trump as one of the most formidable dealmakers in modern history.

But history also offers a sobering warning. The world’s most dangerous, genocidal ideologies have rarely negotiated themselves out of existence. The Nazi regime was not persuaded to abandon its core tenets through diplomatic compromise. ISIS did not voluntarily disarm in exchange for economic development. Al-Qaeda did not decide that peaceful coexistence was preferable to global jihad.

Fanatical movements are not driven primarily by transactional interests; they are driven by unyielding beliefs.

That is why Netanyahu and many Israelis view these negotiations with profound skepticism. They do not see partners waiting for the right incentive, but adversaries waiting for the storm to pass. This is the central gamble at the heart of Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy: a high-stakes wager that history’s most uncompromising ideologues ultimately want a deal more than they want the victory they have spent decades seeking.

Ultimately, Trump and Netanyahu are running on parallel tracks that periodically cross, but start and end at vastly different destinations. For Netanyahu, the goal is the absolute defeat of an evil threat to ensure survival. For Trump, the destination is the podium, the signature, and the historic deal that proves his unmatched ability to negotiate the unthinkable.