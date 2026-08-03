WATCH: IDF soldiers reveal their experience fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon August 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-reveal-their-experience-fighting-hezbollah-in-lebanon/ Email Print IDF soldiers of the 46th Armored Battalion reveal the intricacies of their fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, dismantling terror tunnels and combat positions embedded within civilian infrastructure, aiming to build a lasting security reality for northern Israel. HezbollahIDFLebanon