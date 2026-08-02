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WATCH: Ben-Gvir sets the record straight when Palestinian prisoner asks for better food

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gave a Palestinian prisoner a reality check after she asked for better food and treatment, telling her that prison is not a hotel.

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