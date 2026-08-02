WATCH: Ben-Gvir sets the record straight when Palestinian prisoner asks for better food

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gave a Palestinian prisoner a reality check after she asked for better food and treatment, telling her that prison is not a hotel.

Ben-Gvir, who is overseeing prison conditions, asks a #Palestinian detainee about prison conditions, but only listens long enough to get the answers he wants.

When she mentions poor food, unclean water and no medical treatment, he dismisses her complaints: “This isn’t a hotel.” pic.twitter.com/daa13097FD

— JuniorM (@JuniorM26048432) August 1, 2026