WATCH: Ben-Gvir sets the record straight when Palestinian prisoner asks for better food August 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-gvir-sets-the-record-straight-when-palestinian-prisoner-asks-for-better-food/ Email Print Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gave a Palestinian prisoner a reality check after she asked for better food and treatment, telling her that prison is not a hotel.Ben-Gvir, who is overseeing prison conditions, asks a #Palestinian detainee about prison conditions, but only listens long enough to get the answers he wants.When she mentions poor food, unclean water and no medical treatment, he dismisses her complaints: “This isn’t a hotel.” pic.twitter.com/daa13097FD— JuniorM (@JuniorM26048432) August 1, 2026 foodItamar Ben-GvirPalestinian prisoners