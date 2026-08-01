IDF kills Hamas terror commander responsible for abduction of Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or

Noa Argamani is kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from an outdoor festival in Israel's south on October 7th, 2023 (Twitter/Screenshot)

The Kata’ib al-Mujahideen organization, where Kfina served as a regional commander, represents one of several armed groups that coordinated operations alongside Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Israeli defense forces confirmed on Friday that an airstrike executed earlier in the week in the southern Gaza Strip eliminated Ahmed Hussein Muhammad Kfina, the regional commander for the Central Camps area of the Kata’ib al-Mujahideen terror group.

Official military announcements verified that Kfina planned and directed the border infiltration on October 7, while directly participating in the abductions of released hostages Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, and foreign national Sudisak Rintalak.

According to official briefings from military spokespersons, Kfina commanded the ground assault by Kata’ib al-Mujahideen forces into southern Israel.

Throughout the ongoing war, the commander continued to orchestrate operational plots targeting ground units operating inside Gaza as well as civilian centers.

Military officials stated that the commander posed an active operational risk requiring immediate engagement.

“Throughout the war and recently, Muhammad Kfina promoted terror plots against defense forces and citizens of the State of Israel. The terrorist constituted an immediate threat to forces and was eliminated in a precise strike from the air,” the military spokesman’s office confirmed in a formal statement.

The defense force spokesman emphasized that operational deployments managed by Southern Command will continue operating under current terms while taking direct action against imminent security risks.

“Forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area according to the agreement and will continue to act to remove any threat,” the statement added.

The Kata’ib al-Mujahideen organization, where Kfina served as a regional commander, represents one of several armed groups that coordinated operations alongside Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks.

Military leadership noted that neutralizing key commanders remains a central goal to disrupt the operational hierarchy of hostile groups operating across the Gaza territory.

According to intelligence reports provided to Agence France-Presse, defense forces continue targeted operations to locate and neutralize key figures involved in the October 7 attacks and subsequent hostage detentions.