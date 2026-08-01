WATCH: Uganda officially erects statue honoring slain IDF commando Yoni Netanyahu

Ugandan government officials participated in an event honoring the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe and revealed a statue of Yoni Netanyahu, the only Israeli casualty from the rescue operation.

A bronze statue of Yoni Netanyahu now stands at Entebbe Airport's old terminal, unveiled on the exact 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe. He was killed leading the 1976 hostage rescue. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, presided over the event. pic.twitter.com/aQZUpPOvT5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 1, 2026