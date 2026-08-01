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WATCH: Uganda officially erects statue honoring slain IDF commando Yoni Netanyahu

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Ugandan government officials participated in an event honoring the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe and revealed a statue of Yoni Netanyahu, the only Israeli casualty from the rescue operation.

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