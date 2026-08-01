As Trump weighs massive Iran attack, Israel heightens readiness

The USS Delbert D. Black sails alongside Israeli Navy vessels during a joint exercise in the Red Sea on Feb. 1, 2026, demonstrating ongoing cooperation between the two navies. (Credit: IDF)

The U.S. and Israel are preparing options to strike Iran’s energy sector as soon as this weekend, though officials stress no final decision has been made.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israel’s security establishment has elevated its defensive readiness in response to intelligence assessments that President Trump is approaching a critical decision point regarding potential large-scale military strikes against Iran, according to Israeli officials familiar with the assessment.

While operational preparedness has been increased significantly, Home Front Command has not altered public guidance for civilians at this stage, indicating a measured approach to what intelligence officials describe as heightened regional tensions.

An Israeli security official told news outlets Friday that Trump remains “very close” to a decision on military action but that no final determination has yet been made at the White House.

The official characterized the current phase as a critical juncture, noting that the possibility of substantial military operations against Iranian targets remains more plausible than at any previous point in recent negotiations.

According to officials in Jerusalem, the security establishment has been tracking developments closely and is coordinating preparatory measures across the defense ministry and military command structures.

According to reporting from CBS News and Axios, the Trump administration and U.S. military are actively preparing targeted options that would strike Iranian energy infrastructure as soon as this weekend, though officials involved in the planning process stressed that no final decision has been reached.

CBS News reports the U.S. and Israel are preparing options to strike Iran’s energy sector as soon as this weekend, though officials stress no final decision has been made.

Axios similarly reports the administration is seriously considering strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure as part of a broader effort to increase pressure on Tehran following the collapse of recent ceasefire talks.

The focus on Iran’s oil, gas, and refining facilities represents a strategic shift designed to target Tehran’s economic leverage and ability to finance military operations and proxy networks across the region.

Energy infrastructure has emerged as a centerpiece of Trump administration strategy to impose sustained economic and operational pressure on Iranian leadership.

The heightened alert follows an escalatory cycle in recent days.

Trump halted intensive U.S. bombing operations on Friday, July 25, after thirteen consecutive days of strikes against Iranian military facilities and infrastructure in order to create space for diplomatic negotiations.

The pause proved brief. After Iran fired ballistic missiles at a United States military base in Jordan on Tuesday, July 29, Trump ordered resumption of American strikes the following morning.

According to U.S. Central Command, military aircraft conducted “a heavy wave” of airstrikes targeting Iranian positions, marking the resumption of a bombing campaign.

The trajectory suggested by media reporting indicates continued Trump consideration of further escalation.

According to reporting in the Wall Street Journal Friday morning, Trump ordered the military to prepare for new strikes “as soon as this weekend,” with unnamed officials telling the publication that the objective is to convince Tehran to surrender and accept Trump administration terms.

During a cabinet meeting Friday, Trump told staff, “We’ll be hitting them very hard, and at some point they’ll say we just can’t take it anymore.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, characterized Trump’s military posture toward Iran as proportional retaliation, describing it as “a head for an eye,” meaning the administration goes harder in response.

Even as regional military activity has intensified, Israel has been notably circumspect about its own participation.

According to an official Israeli security statement carried by CBS News Friday evening, Israel is unaware of any decision at the White House to expand the bombing campaign to its full scope, and Israel has not received any request to join U.S. military operations against Iran.

The statement stressed that while Israeli security assessments are being monitored closely, no formal request for Israeli participation in coordinated strikes has been tendered by the Trump administration or Pentagon officials.

The escalation has extended beyond U.S.-Iran direct confrontation. United States Central Command and the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced early Wednesday that American and Saudi fighter aircraft conducted joint strikes against Iran-aligned militias in Iraq, killing at least twenty members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces according to PMF statements.

Saudi officials stated the strikes were launched in response to drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, with the defense ministry noting that Iran-backed armed groups had launched unmanned aircraft from Iraqi territory targeting critical energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The operations mark the first major U.S. military action undertaken since Trump’s brief pause the previous Friday, signaling that the bombing pause was tactical rather than a commitment to de-escalation.

Iraq’s government condemned the joint Saudi-U.S. strikes as a flagrant violation of sovereignty, with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi canceling a planned official visit to Saudi Arabia in protest.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella coalition of groups aligned with Tehran, denied responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, characterizing the Saudi claims as “fabrications” and warning that any further Saudi action would be met with a “harsh response.”

Baghdad’s National Security Council demanded evidence and proof from the United States and Saudi Arabia regarding the launch point of the alleged attacks but stated it has not yet received substantiation.

The cycle of escalation has created what regional analysts describe as a precarious equilibrium.

According to reporting from multiple news organizations, the Trump administration’s strategy appears premised on the calculation that sustained and overwhelming military pressure will compel Iranian leadership to capitulate or fundamentally alter course.

Trump administration officials have indicated that negotiations remain open but that military operations will continue unless Iran signals genuine willingness to meet the administration’s stated demands.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei was relocated to a secure location outside Tehran following the February 2026 joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that initiated the current conflict, according to multiple intelligence and media reports.

In Israel, the Home Front Command maintains that current public guidance remains appropriate and that no changes to civilian preparedness protocols are warranted at this time.

The military establishment, however, continues to prepare for multiple contingencies, including potential Iranian retaliation targeting Israeli airspace or territory.

Israeli air defense systems, which successfully intercepted the vast majority of Iranian missiles and drones in previous exchanges, remain fully operational and at elevated readiness.

According to American media reporting Friday, over fifty thousand U.S. service members remain deployed across the Middle East and are maintaining what CENTCOM described as a state of heightened vigilance and readiness.

The scale of the American military presence in the region, combined with Trump’s recent pattern of decision-making regarding Iran, has created what Israeli officials characterize as an environment of maximum uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of potential further military actions.