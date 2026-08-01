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WATCH: Dershowitz slams ‘idiot Jews’ who voted for Mamdani

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Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz blasted New York City Jews for voting for their own destruction by backing Zohran Mamdani, invoking Adolf Hitler’s election, in which he claimed 7,000 Jews who later died in the gas chambers had voted for him.

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