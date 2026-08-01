WATCH: Dershowitz slams ‘idiot Jews’ who voted for Mamdani

Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz blasted New York City Jews for voting for their own destruction by backing Zohran Mamdani, invoking Adolf Hitler’s election, in which he claimed 7,000 Jews who later died in the gas chambers had voted for him.

Alan Dershowitz:

Remember, 7,000 Jews voted for Adolf Hitler in 1932. Most of them ended up in the gas chambers. And these idiot Jews—they have no idea what they're doing.

And, you know, people say Jews are smart. Yeah, there are smart Jews.

Some of the dumbest people I've…

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 1, 2026