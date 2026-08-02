WATCH: Iranian propagandists reveal tactics used to deceive American audiences August 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-propagandists-reveal-tactics-used-to-deceive-american-audiences/ Email Print Creators of the viral Iranian LEGO propaganda videos reveal how they trick American audiences and describe how their allegiance shifted toward the Islamist regime following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.#ICYMI: Iranian Creator of Anti-American Lego Videos: We Reverse-Engineer American Messaging to Learn What Propaganda Works; If Iran Didn’t Exist, How Many Americans Would Actually Wake Up – Americans Must Take Action pic.twitter.com/4NsBQNU9Zn— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 1, 2026 Donald TrumpIranian propagandaLEGOUSA