WATCH: Iranian propagandists reveal tactics used to deceive American audiences

Creators of the viral Iranian LEGO propaganda videos reveal how they trick American audiences and describe how their allegiance shifted toward the Islamist regime following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

#ICYMI: Iranian Creator of Anti-American Lego Videos: We Reverse-Engineer American Messaging to Learn What Propaganda Works; If Iran Didn’t Exist, How Many Americans Would Actually Wake Up – Americans Must Take Action pic.twitter.com/4NsBQNU9Zn — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 1, 2026