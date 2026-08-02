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WATCH: Iranian propagandists reveal tactics used to deceive American audiences

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Creators of the viral Iranian LEGO propaganda videos reveal how they trick American audiences and describe how their allegiance shifted toward the Islamist regime following the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

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