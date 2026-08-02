Boy George rips critics ‘who deny the suffering of Israelis,’ doubles down on his Israel support

UK pop star doubles down on Israel support after being dropped from London musical, slamming media double standard in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

British pop singer Boy George has defended his newly released pro-Israel song, while accusing the media of a double standard in covering overseas reactions to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and arguing that the suffering of Israelis and Jews has been overlooked by much of the music industry.

The Culture Club frontman issued the response after days of criticism over “We Will Dance Again,” a reggae-style track inspired by the Hamas-led massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. The controversy was followed by an announcement that George would no longer appear as King Herod in a London Palladium production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

“The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinians is both untrue and absurd,” George said. He also accused critics of applying a double standard, saying that “those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass.”

George said he was “devastated for the loss of the innocent lives on both sides of this war” and called for peace. He described the song as an expression of the emotions he experienced after visiting the Nova Exhibition in London and meeting survivors and relatives of people murdered at the festival.

Among those he met were Michael and Lisa Marlowe, the parents of British-Israeli security guard Jake Marlowe. The 26-year-old was killed while attempting to help others escape the Hamas attack. George also spoke with Nova survivor May Hayat, whose friend was murdered beside her.

George said the massacre resonated with him because of his own career as a DJ and his experience performing at large music festivals, including events in Israel. “I could have been there,” he said, noting that Nova attendees came from dozens of countries.

“We Will Dance Again,” whose title appears in both Hebrew and English, challenges allegations that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza constitutes genocide. One of its central lines declares, “You say genocide, I say war.”

The song also criticizes musicians who have publicly backed the Palestinian cause while remaining silent about Hamas’ invasion and the rise in antisemitism. It drew fierce criticism on social media, including from former Heaven 17 member Martyn Ware, and prompted calls for demonstrations outside the London Palladium during George’s scheduled performances.

George had been scheduled to play King Herod from August 3 through August 15. His manager, Paul Kemsley, announced that he would no longer take part, saying the decision was intended to allow the production to “remain the focus.” Richard Armitage was subsequently expected to cover the performances originally assigned to George.

Kemsley did not directly blame the song for the withdrawal but said that, while he respected George’s willingness to defend his convictions, he also had a responsibility to protect the singer’s interests and show respect to the production and its cast.

George said his public support for Jewish friends had already cost him professional and personal relationships. He revealed that he had severed ties with Tony Pontius, who managed his BGP Records label, after Pontius refused to be involved with releasing the song. George nevertheless insisted that he intended to distribute the track more widely.

The singer also said he had received calls advising him to “pipe down.” His response was unequivocal: “It’s not an option.”