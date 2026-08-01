Rubio blasts ICC as illegitimate, says U.S. will ‘bring them to heel’

Rubio’s comments came several weeks after he announced the administration’s effort to “dismantle” the ICC.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the International Criminal Court of acting beyond its authority and said the Trump administration is working to “bring them to heel,” while President Donald Trump said the effort is intended to protect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others rather than himself.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat, Rubio said the court had lost its legitimacy by asserting jurisdiction over citizens of countries that are not parties to the tribunal.

“The International Criminal Court has made themselves illegitimate because they claim that even if you’re not a member of that court, we can come after you,” Rubio said.

He said the United States had previously sought to change the court’s approach through diplomatic engagement.

“We tried to get them to reform and listen to us, they wouldn’t do it. They’re very arrogant. So we’ve now begun an effort to really try to bring them to heel,” he said.

Trump interrupted Rubio’s remarks to clarify that the administration’s campaign against the ICC was not intended to shield him from prosecution, noting that the court is not pursuing charges against the U.S. president.

“He’s trying to defend Bibi and various other people,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu.

Rubio’s comments came several weeks after he announced the administration’s effort to “dismantle” the ICC.

The secretary of state said the court’s assertion of authority over nationals of non-member countries, including the United States and Israel, rendered it “illegitimate.”

He also argued that U.S. service members could face travel restrictions and legal risks for decades after serving in military conflicts because of potential ICC action.

Rubio said the administration’s campaign has gained international backing, stating that dozens of countries have joined the U.S. effort. He added that Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Venezuela and Chad have recently moved to withdraw from the court.

Trump reiterated during the Cabinet meeting that the administration’s campaign is focused on defending Netanyahu and others rather than protecting him personally, emphasizing that there is no indication the ICC is seeking to prosecute the U.S. president.

The administration has continued to criticize the ICC’s assertion of jurisdiction over citizens of countries that are not members of the tribunal as it advances its campaign against the court.