Madrid accuses Jerusalem of fueling Ceuta migration crisis in wild conspiracy theory

Migrants try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Sempere)

An estimated 49,000 people entered the Spanish enclave within less than 24 hours in one of Europe’s largest single-day irregular border crossings on record.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Diplomatic tensions between Israel and Spain continued to escalate after Madrid accused Jerusalem of fueling chaos over the migration crisis in its North African enclave of Ceuta, adding a new flashpoint to an already strained relationship between the two countries.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused Madrid of exposing a double standard by deploying military forces to its North African enclave of Ceuta to curb a mass influx of migrants from Morocco.

“Spain, which never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel, has declared a state of emergency in Ceuta following the crisis over its immigration policy,” the Israeli diplomat wrote in a post on X.

“Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa.”

In response, Spanish Transportation Minister Óscar Puente issued a sharp rebuke that appeared to suggest Israel was behind the crisis, promoting claims that Jerusalem was attempting to undermine Spain and contribute to instability within the country.

“Things are starting to become quite clear,” the Spanish official wrote in a post on X.

Even though Puente offered no further explanation, his comments were widely viewed online as a direct reaction to Danon’s accusations, with critics arguing that they appeared to suggest Israel was connected to the unfolding crisis.

Within hours, conspiracy theories surrounding Israel’s alleged involvement began gaining traction, with several public figures and commentators amplifying similar claims that Jerusalem was attempting to destabilize Spain over its position on the war in Gaza.

In an Instagram post, Spanish political commentator Carolina Alonso accused the Jewish state of attempting to undermine Spain’s government, alleging that efforts to pressure Madrid were being carried out “through Morocco, with the support of Israel,” as well as Spain’s and Europe’s far right.

She also alleged that the United States was seeking to destabilize the Spanish government in order to expand its influence over the Strait of Gibraltar, claiming that the migration crisis was being exploited as a tool in a wider political campaign against Madrid.

Spanish lawmaker Gabriel Rufián, parliamentary spokesperson for the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), also weighed in on the controversy, claiming that the migration crisis was benefiting Israel and the United States and suggesting that the situation was part of a broader geopolitical agenda.

The Spanish government deployed military units to Ceuta on Thursday after an unprecedented surge of migrants crossed into the North African enclave from Morocco by land and sea, with an estimated 49,000 people entering within less than 24 hours in one of Europe’s largest single-day irregular border crossings on record.

Widely circulated on social media, video footage showed migrants swimming around border barriers and using inner tubes to reach Ceuta, while others forced their way through land crossings in a dramatic surge that overwhelmed local authorities.

So far, nine bodies have been recovered off the coast of Ceuta, adding to at least 60 migrants reported to have died attempting the dangerous crossing in recent months, underscoring the growing human toll of the crisis.

Ceuta’s regional president Juan Jesús Vivas described the unfolding crisis as “a total humanitarian and social emergency,” warning of the scale of the situation and calling on Madrid to declare a national state of emergency.

As the situation intensified, the Spanish government moved to deploy military units, bolster naval and air assets, and send diving teams to patrol the coastline.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned what he described as “an attack on Spain’s territorial integrity,” vowing that his government would respond with the full resources of the state to restore order and protect the enclave.

“All of Spain stands with the people of Ceuta. I want to thank the city’s government for the cooperation we have always maintained,” Sánchez said in a televised address.

“We will deploy every resource available to the state to guarantee security and peaceful coexistence, and our commitment to the future of the Autonomous City of Ceuta remains absolute and unwavering.”

Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish autonomous cities located on Morocco’s northern Mediterranean coast and represent the European Union’s only land borders with Africa.

Morocco rejects Spanish sovereignty over both territories, considering them occupied Moroccan land, while Spain maintains they are an integral part of the country.