WATCH: IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist behind Nir Oz Oct. 7 massacre infiltration August 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-hamas-terrorist-behind-nir-oz-oct-7-massacre-infiltration/ Email Print The IDF eliminated Salem Jamal Abdel Rahman Abu Labed, a Nukhba unit commander who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre.An additional strike killed Hamas commander Muhammad Abdel Nasser Muhammad Khatib, who worked during the war to fight IDF troops and rebuild the terror organization’s capabilities.צה״ל חיסל מחבל מארגון הטרור חמאס שפשט לקיבוץ ניר עוז בטבח ה-7 באוקטוברצה"ל תקף אתמול בדרום רצועת עזה וחיסל את המחבל סאלם גמאל עבד אלרחמן אבו לבד, ראש חוליית נוח'בה בארגון הטרור חמאס.המחבל פשט לקיבוץ ניר עוז במהלך טבח ה-7 באוקטובר.בתקיפה נוספת במהלך סוף השבוע במרכז רצועת… pic.twitter.com/VEwQQHCUqm— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2026 GazaHamasIDFOct. 7th massacre