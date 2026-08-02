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WATCH: IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist behind Nir Oz Oct. 7 massacre infiltration

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The IDF eliminated Salem Jamal Abdel Rahman Abu Labed, a Nukhba unit commander who infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre.

An additional strike killed Hamas commander Muhammad Abdel Nasser Muhammad Khatib, who worked during the war to fight IDF troops and rebuild the terror organization’s capabilities.

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