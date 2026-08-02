Trump calls off Iran strikes, citing ‘imminent deal’

The president claimed Iran requested a pause in military action while negotiators finalized a broader regional agreement.]

m>By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said he called off a massive U.S. bombing campaign targeting Iran’s infrastructure at the last minute, explaining that he believes that a diplomatic agreement, which would permanently end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, will materialize in the near future.

According to Trump, Israel was also expected to participate in the planned strikes, which would have targeted key Iranian infrastructure. However, he said he halted the operation after receiving indications that a deal was within reach.

“The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of military terror, strength and Power not seen since World War II,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to,” he continued. “This would include the Immediate, complete, and total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” the post continued.

“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” Trump added.

Trump’s announcement came amid mounting signs that military action could be imminent. Shortly before his statement, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Israel warning that a resumption of fighting could occur at any time.

The advisory urged Americans to consider departing the region and cautioned that they could become stranded if airspace were closed because of renewed hostilities. Such warnings are typically issued when U.S. officials assess that the security situation may deteriorate rapidly.

The warning followed escalating threats between Washington and Tehran after the United States warned it was prepared to target critical Iranian infrastructure if diplomacy failed. Iran, in turn, vowed that any such attack would trigger immediate retaliation against comparable infrastructure across the region.