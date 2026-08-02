Mamdani spreading ‘antisemitic rhetoric, hate,’ says Israel’s president

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks after his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Isaac Herzog accuses New York Mayor Mamdani of spreading hatred and antisemitic rhetoric, warns of danger to New Yorkers.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of promoting antisemitic hostility and warned that the mayor’s attacks on Israel could endanger residents of the city.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said Mamdani does not recognize the Jewish people’s right to national self-determination and is “spreading blasphemy, hate, antisemitic rhetoric.” He warned that the mayor was “risking their safety, well-being and life,” referring to New Yorkers.

“This cannot be accepted in New York,” Herzog said, describing the city as deeply important to Israelis and to him personally. He expressed hope that Mamdani would not cause “irreversible damage” before leaving office.

Herzog’s comments followed a July 21 video in which Mamdani called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a war criminal” and “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.” The mayor blamed Netanyahu for deaths, injuries, hunger and damage to hospitals in Gaza, and urged the US government to enforce the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against him.

Mamdani said his administration had examined whether city authorities could arrest Netanyahu if the Israeli leader visited New York, but concluded that they lacked the power to enforce the ICC warrant.

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,” Mamdani said. He nevertheless urged the federal government to join the ICC and arrest Netanyahu, adding that the Israeli prime minister was not welcome in the city.

The ICC issued warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and then-defense minister Yoav Gallant, alleging responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza war. Israel has rejected the accusations, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction and that its military campaign was directed against Hamas following the terrorist group’s October 7, 2023, attack.

Mamdani had repeatedly promised during his mayoral campaign to seek Netanyahu’s arrest if the prime minister came to New York. President Donald Trump has said Netanyahu will not be arrested while visiting the US.

Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of “fomenting hate,” saying the mayor should represent Jewish, Christian, Muslim and other residents rather than “[trying] to turn one group against the other.” Netanyahu said he still planned to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, separately told Mamdani: “You were elected to serve New Yorkers, not Hamas’ propaganda.”

Herzog used the interview to defend the broader US-Israel alliance, which he said was founded on shared religious, democratic and historical values. He praised Trump for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and pressing for the release of hostages captured during the October 7 invasion.

The Israeli president described the relationship between the countries as “biblical and prophetic” and said support for Israel should remain bipartisan. At the same time, he acknowledged growing criticism of Israel among younger Americans and within the Democratic Party, attributing much of the shift to well-funded campaigns and distorted information spread through social media.

Herzog pointed to the House’s passage of a $1.15 trillion defense authorization bill with the backing of only six Democrats as a warning sign for Israel. He nevertheless recalled receiving nearly 30 standing ovations when he addressed a joint meeting of Congress in 2023, arguing that the foundations of the alliance remained strong despite recent political divisions.

The president also defended Israel’s position toward Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of diverting resources from its population to finance terrorism, missile programs and proxy groups around the world. He said the Iranian regime’s ideology threatened Israel, moderate Muslims and wider international stability.

Turning to the ICC, Herzog alleged that former chief prosecutor Karim Khan accelerated the Netanyahu and Gallant warrants to divert attention from sexual-misconduct allegations against him. Herzog called for the case against the Israeli officials to be dropped. Khan’s lawyers have denied wrongdoing and said they would challenge the legality and fairness of his removal through available legal channels.

Herzog also expressed cautious optimism about the next stage of Trump’s Gaza plan, but said Hamas must be disarmed and permanently removed from power.

“The people of Gaza deserve a better life,” Herzog said, arguing that reconstruction and economic investment could change the territory’s future. He added that Hamas could no longer be allowed to use Gaza as a base for terrorism and attacks against Israel.