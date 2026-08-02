‘Jews aren’t allowed’ – Montreal woman harasses Jewish family, orders them out of local park

Woman seen in viral video of antisemitic confrontation in a Montreal park, July 26, 2026. (X)

Montreal police open investigation after footage goes viral of woman telling Jewish family they aren’t allowed in public park.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Montreal police are investigating an antisemitic confrontation at a children’s playground after a woman was filmed telling a Jewish family that Jews were not permitted in the public park.

The incident took place Sunday evening at La Fontaine Park, where a father was visiting with his children and other relatives. The dispute began after he asked a woman to remove her two dogs from an area reserved for children, explaining that his children were frightened of them.

A sign beside the playground said dogs were prohibited and warned of a C$300 fine.

Video of the encounter shows the woman responding with a profanity-filled tirade.

“Jews aren’t allowed here,” she said in French. “Is that a law? Don’t give me that bulls**t.”

The father called police, but the woman later returned and continued confronting him.

“Are you trying to scare me or something?” she asked. “That’s called intimidation.”

After the father said he did not want to argue and told her police were coming, the woman shouted, “Do you think I am not allowed with my dog in this park?” He then directed her attention to the sign prohibiting dogs from the playground.

The woman also attacked the children and the school they attended.

“Your kids are f**ked up because they don’t f**king go to a normal school,” she said. “So, don’t tell me what to do.”

The family reportedly waited for police for more than an hour before leaving the park. They submitted a formal complaint the following day. Montreal police spokesperson Florence Stafford confirmed that investigators were assessing the report to determine whether a criminal offense had occurred. No arrest has been announced.

Although social media users circulated the name of a Montreal woman they alleged was involved, police have not publicly confirmed her identity. The video has received hundreds of thousands of views online.

The father later told Rebel News that he was shocked that a routine request involving dogs in a children’s area had prompted an explicitly antisemitic response. He added that such encounters were becoming increasingly familiar to members of Montreal’s Jewish community.

“This happens now on a daily basis,” he said.

The confrontation occurred amid mounting concern over antisemitic violence in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada.

B’nai Brith Canada said in a July report that it had documented 27 violent antisemitic incidents nationwide since the beginning of 2026, more than twice the 10 recorded throughout all of 2025. The preliminary 2026 figure has already surpassed the totals for 2022, 2024 and 2025, and is second only to 2023, when the organization documented 77 violent incidents following the October 7 Hamas attack and the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

“It is appalling that, since our last special report, the number of violent antisemitic incidents has more than doubled within a two-month span,” said Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s director of research and advocacy.

“These hate-driven attacks are becoming more targeted, more brazen, and more heinous,” Robertson added. “It is unacceptable that this is occurring in our country during 2026.”

Earlier in July, Montreal police arrested two men over a series of attacks on Hasidic Jews returning from Shabbat services in the city’s Outremont district. Victims were allegedly assaulted, insulted and robbed of their traditional fur hats.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in June that antisemitism in the country “has surged to levels not seen in the post-war period.” Government figures showed that Jewish Canadians were targeted in roughly 70% of the 1,342 religion-based hate crimes reported in 2024, despite representing about 1% of Canada’s population.

“The crisis of antisemitism in Canada today is specific, it’s severe, and it demands a targeted response,” Carney said.