Hamas will disarm, Gaza war to permanently end: Arab Trump ally

Donald Trump meets with Bishara Bahbah, an Arab-American who cofounded the Arab Americans for Trump group. (X)

Israel remains skeptical regarding Hamas’ public declaration that it is prepared to surrender its weapons.

By World Israel News Staff

Bishara Bahbah, a Jerusalem-born academic and businessman who has served as an intermediary between the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization and President Donald Trump, expressed optimism that Hamas could soon disarm and relinquish control of the Gaza Strip to a technocratic Palestinian government.

Speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Bahbah said Hamas had agreed in principle to lay down its weapons as part of a broader U.S.-backed proposal aimed at ending the war and rebuilding the coastal enclave.

According to Bahbah, the proposal includes a 10-year ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration to govern Gaza, and the deployment of international peacekeeping forces drawn from several Muslim-majority countries to oversee security and stability.

Bahbah told the Post that he believes Hamas now realizes that “the utility of their arms has come to an end.”

The terror group is “very serious” about disarming, he said.

Bahbah did not provide evidence to support that claim. Hamas has also repeatedly declared its intention to continue attacks against Israel, and its founding charter explicitly calls for armed struggle against the Jewish state.

Despite his optimism, Bahbah acknowledged that Israel remains deeply skeptical of Hamas’ stated willingness to lay down its weapons.

However, he argued that the United States could play a decisive role in ensuring the agreement succeeds by guaranteeing the safety of Hamas members who surrender their weapons.

“I believe that if the United States is able to guarantee that once Hamas gives up its weapons, there will be guarantees for the safety of Hamas members and its leadership, then that becomes a very important element of the agreement,” he said.

“The way I understand it is that Israel is not willing to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas gives up its arms,” he added.

According to Bahbah, Israeli recognition of Hamas’ disarmament would effectively bring the conflict to a permanent close, allowing for reconstruction efforts and the establishment of a new governing authority in Gaza.

“If Israel respects the fact that Hamas is handing over its weapons, whether to an international force, NCAG [National Committee for the Administration of Gaza] or the Egyptians, I believe that is the end of the war in Gaza. I sincerely hope that will be the case.”