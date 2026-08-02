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WATCH: Israeli finance minister calls to resettle Gaza, invokes biblical promise

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Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Hamas, the perpetrators of the worst massacre since the Holocaust, must pay a price by losing territory, also invoking God’s biblical promise of the land to the Jewish people.

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