WATCH: Israeli finance minister calls to resettle Gaza, invokes biblical promise

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Hamas, the perpetrators of the worst massacre since the Holocaust, must pay a price by losing territory, also invoking God’s biblical promise of the land to the Jewish people.

I sincerely hope and pray that one day that vision will be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/FJoih3goss

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:

For me, complete victory means that we resettle the Gaza Strip. There has to be a price—a price for the mistake, a price for the defeat suffered by our enemies.

Whoever carried out the worst massacre against us since the Holocaust… pic.twitter.com/mKh92GxJdz

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 2, 2026