WATCH: Israeli finance minister calls to resettle Gaza, invokes biblical promise August 2, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-finance-minister-calls-to-resettle-gaza-invokes-biblical-promise/ Email Print Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Hamas, the perpetrators of the worst massacre since the Holocaust, must pay a price by losing territory, also invoking God’s biblical promise of the land to the Jewish people.Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich admits:God promised us—the Land of Israel in its full biblical extent.I sincerely hope and pray that one day that vision will be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/FJoih3goss— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 2, 2026 Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich:For me, complete victory means that we resettle the Gaza Strip. There has to be a price—a price for the mistake, a price for the defeat suffered by our enemies.Whoever carried out the worst massacre against us since the Holocaust… pic.twitter.com/mKh92GxJdz— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 2, 2026 Bezalel SmotrichBibleGazaHamasJudaism