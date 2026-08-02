Israeli stealth fighter being developed to reduce reliance on US exports – report

Senior Israeli official says Jerusalem is planning on developing an Israeli stealth fighter as part of a broader plan to reduce the country’s dependence on American arms exports.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel intends to develop a domestically produced stealth fighter and unmanned combat aircraft within the next decade as part of a broader effort to reduce its dependence on US military assistance and foreign weapons suppliers, a senior Israeli official said according to a report published by The Jerusalem Post.

“I can envision Israel producing its own stealth fighter aircraft,” the official told reporters in Washington. “The goal is ten years from now.” The official said Israel would also pursue unmanned combat aircraft capable of operating alongside piloted jets.

The proposal marks a significant expansion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s drive for greater defense self-sufficiency. Until now, the initiative has concentrated largely on domestic production of ammunition, missiles, electronic-warfare equipment and other systems that Israel could manufacture more rapidly than a new combat aircraft.

The comments came after Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House.

According to a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks, Netanyahu said he was serious about reducing direct US military aid to zero over a 10-year period and had instructed Israel’s defense establishment to work toward developing a modern fighter aircraft during the same timeframe.

The plan is intended to ensure that the Israeli Air Force can maintain its technological advantage even if a future US administration or Congress restricts deliveries of F-35 fighters and other advanced weapons.

The two countries would remain defense partners under the proposal, with continued cooperation on missile defense and joint research and development, but Israel would gradually assume more of the financial burden for its conventional weapons purchases.

Netanyahu publicly outlined that objective in May, telling CBS News, “I want to draw down to zero the American financial support.”

“I don’t want to wait for the next Congress. I want to start now.”

Under the existing 10-year agreement, Washington committed $38 billion in military assistance to Israel through 2028, including $33 billion for weapons procurement and $5 billion for missile-defense programs. Israel receives approximately $3.8 billion annually under the arrangement.

Despite the long-term effort to become less dependent on Washington, Israel continues to purchase American combat aircraft to meet its immediate needs. The government approved plans in May to acquire a fourth squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35s and a second squadron of Boeing F-15IA fighters, underscoring that any transition to a domestically produced aircraft would be gradual.

The unmanned component of Israel’s proposed program could resemble the Collaborative Combat Aircraft systems being developed by the US Air Force. Such aircraft are designed to fly with crewed fighters, conduct reconnaissance, carry weapons, jam enemy systems and undertake dangerous missions without placing additional pilots at risk.

The US Air Force awarded production contracts in June to General Atomics and Anduril for the FQ-42 and FQ-44 semi-autonomous aircraft. The service plans to acquire more than 150 combat-capable aircraft by the end of the decade and ultimately envisions a force of approximately 1,000. The aircraft are intended to increase the range, survivability and combat power of piloted fighters such as the F-35 and the future F-47.

Israel already possesses an extensive unmanned-aircraft industry, producing reconnaissance drones, loitering munitions and long-endurance aircraft through companies including Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems. Developing a stealthy unmanned combat jet would nevertheless require additional work in autonomous mission software, low-observable airframes, propulsion, weapons integration and mass production.

The country also has previous experience designing and manufacturing piloted combat aircraft. IAI produced the Nesher and later developed the Kfir, which entered Israeli Air Force service in 1975. More than 220 Kfir fighters were built, with aircraft continuing to serve in foreign air forces decades later.

Israel’s most ambitious indigenous fighter effort was the Lavi program. The advanced attack aircraft completed its first flight in December 1986, but the government canceled the project the following year because of mounting costs.

Only three complete prototypes were produced, although IAI says technologies and expertise developed through the program later contributed to Israel’s aerospace and satellite industries.

The Lavi’s fate illustrates the financial and industrial challenge Israel would face in attempting to develop a modern stealth fighter.

Washington invested more than $2 billion in the program before its cancellation, which followed years of rising costs, political disputes and disagreement over whether Israel should build its own aircraft or purchase additional American F-16s. The cabinet ultimately terminated the project in a 12-11 vote.

A new stealth fighter would likely be considerably more complex than the fourth-generation Lavi, requiring advanced radar-absorbing materials, sensors, software, secure communications, internal weapons bays and a suitable jet engine. Israel has not yet disclosed whether it would seek foreign partners or components for the project.

The fighter proposal forms part of a wider domestic-production campaign accelerated by supply disruptions and restrictions encountered during nearly three years of war. In April, the Defense Ministry placed more than $200 million in multiyear orders with Elbit Systems for aerial munitions manufactured in Israel.

“The IDF must have the means to act with force and speed, without relying on external factors,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said when announcing the contracts.