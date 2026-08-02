WATCH: Britain’s Iranian community protests ongoing executions in Iran

Hundreds of members of Britain’s Iranian community gathered in London to protest the regime’s executions of demonstrators, dissidents, and anti-regime affiliates, demanding accountability and an end to the crackdown.

Members of Britain’s Iranian community gathered in London on Saturday to protest executions in Iran, videos sent to Iran International show. pic.twitter.com/haYb79rC6M — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 2, 2026