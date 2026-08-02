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WATCH: Britain’s Iranian community protests ongoing executions in Iran

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Hundreds of members of Britain’s Iranian community gathered in London to protest the regime’s executions of demonstrators, dissidents, and anti-regime affiliates, demanding accountability and an end to the crackdown.

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