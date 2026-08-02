Iranian officials reject reports of agreement on Strait of Hormuz navigation

The diplomatic push follows a decision by US President Donald Trump to halt a major planned military strike across Iran to grant space for political negotiations.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed to a compromise framework drafted by the United States and Qatari mediators aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, following indirect diplomatic talks held overnight.

Under the proposed framework, vessels entering the Persian Gulf would navigate through Iranian territorial waters, while outbound ships would use maritime routes managed by Oman.

The spatial arrangement grants Iran de facto authority to collect transit fees from all inbound commercial vessels entering the strategic waterway.

Control over inbound lanes provides Tehran with legal leverage to detain ships that refuse to pay required transit tariffs before navigating deeper into the gulf.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Omani officials agreed to the proposed navigation scheme but requested formal clarification from Tehran regarding whether Araghchi’s position carries the full backing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Qatari mediators remain in contact with Iranian officials to verify regime-wide support for the understandings.

Short hours after details emerged, officials in Tehran denied that a binding resolution had been reached, revealing strategic divisions within the Iranian leadership.

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team stated directly, “There is no agreement whatsoever regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the published reports on the matter are false.”

An Iranian military source further emphasized the security establishment’s regime-wide regarding naval transit rules across the region.

“As long as the US continues its aggressive actions, the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked, and the passage of vessels will only be possible along designated routes and with the permission of the Revolutionary Guard naval force,” the military official stated.

The diplomatic push follows a decision by US President Donald Trump to halt a major planned military strike across Iran to grant space for political negotiations.

Trump made clear that canceling the strikes depended on securing a rapid final agreement, stating to involved parties, “Go to work, everyone, and finish it.”

Trump reached the decision after consultation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who expressed deep concern regarding escalation, as initial signals indicated Iranian willingness to settle navigation disputes.

However, the proposed arrangement conflicts directly with policy positions maintained by European allies, including Britain and France, which hold that transit fees in international straits remain entirely unacceptable.

According to diplomatic assessments provided to Axios, international shipping consortiums are reviewing security protocols to determine whether proposed Iranian toll checkpoints comply with established international maritime law.