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WATCH: IDF eliminates three terrorists plotting attacks in Gaza

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The IDF eliminated three terrorists in Gaza, Alaa Emad Khamis Taramsi of the Army of Islam, Hassan Ibrahim Shhada Kahman of the PIJ, and Ahmed Hadari of Hamas’s Jabalia Battalion, who were all advancing terror plots against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

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