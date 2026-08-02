WATCH: IDF eliminates three terrorists plotting attacks in Gaza

The IDF eliminated three terrorists in Gaza, Alaa Emad Khamis Taramsi of the Army of Islam, Hassan Ibrahim Shhada Kahman of the PIJ, and Ahmed Hadari of Hamas’s Jabalia Battalion, who were all advancing terror plots against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

צה"ל חיסל שלושה מחבלים שקידמו מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינו ברצועת עזה צה"ל תקף במרחב העיר עזה אתמול, וחיסל את עלאא עמאד חמיס תראמסי, מחבל מארגון הטרור 'צבא האסלאם', ואת חסן אברהים שחדה קחמאן, מחבל מארגון הטרור גא"פ. בתקיפה נוספת בצפון הרצועה בשבוע שעבר, חוסל המחבל אחמד חדרי, מחבל… pic.twitter.com/8fbQzzlmKN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2026