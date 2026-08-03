WATCH: Sen. Kennedy vows to ‘eat them up and spit the bones out’ if Iran is responsible for cyberattack August 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-kennedy-vows-to-eat-them-up-and-spit-the-bones-out-if-iran-is-responsible-for-cyberattack/ Email Print Louisiana Senator John Kennedy warned that if Iran is behind recent cyberattacks on Minnesota’s water infrastructure, the U.S. should “eat them up and spit the bones out.”https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-03-08-33-31-1.mp4 cyberattackIranJohn Kennedy