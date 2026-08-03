‘Hamas won’t disarm, fearing Gazans’ revenge’ – Arab source

Hamas police forces deployed in Gaza City after ceasefire announced between Hamas and Israel. October 11, 2025. (Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90)

“People who were tortured, abused, or whose relatives were killed by Hamas will never forgive and never forget,” says source.

By World Israel News Staff

A source affiliated with a Gaza-based militia opposed to Hamas and backed by Israel has dismissed the terrorist organization’s claims that it is prepared to disarm, arguing that Hamas has no realistic option but to retain its weapons.

The source stressed that should Hamas lay down its weapons, it would leave its members vulnerable to violent retaliation from Gaza’s own population.

The comments, made to The Jerusalem Post, come amid renewed diplomatic efforts surrounding President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire framework, which requires an Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip if Hamas relinquishes its weapons and surrenders control of the territory.

International media reports have suggested that Hamas may carry out some form of public disarmament in an effort to advance the proposal and increase pressure on Israel to implement the withdrawal. However, questions remain over what such a process would actually entail and, more importantly, who would verify or enforce the terrorist group’s demilitarization.

Many analysts in both Israel and Gaza have expressed skepticism that Hamas would voluntarily give up the military capabilities that have allowed it to maintain its grip on power for nearly two decades.

The source told The Jerusalem Post that Hamas has compelling reasons to resist any genuine disarmament.

“If there are no weapons, there is no Hamas,” the source said.

According to the source, Hamas leaders understand that widespread anger toward the organization has accumulated among ordinary Gazans after years of repression, violence, and abuse.

“Families, clans, and even ordinary people who were targeted by Hamas are waiting to settle scores with [Hamas], no matter how long it takes,” the source told the Post.

“People who were tortured, abused, or whose relatives were killed by Hamas will never forgive and never forget. Today, they cannot fight Hamas because the organization is armed. But even if it takes five or 10 years, people will seek to hold Hamas members accountable,” he added.

“Hamas is aware of this threat, and that’s why they need their weapons to protect themselves and cannot afford to disarm.”