Iran executes alleged Mossad agents accused of aiding Israel during recent wars

In this Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, Iranian police officers and others view the scene as five convicted criminals are hanged in a neighborhood of Mashad. (AP Photo/Halabisaz)

Iran executes two men Tehran accused of passing military coordinates to Israel’s Mossad during the two most recent conflicts.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran executed two Iranian nationals Monday after accusing them of providing Israel with the locations of military and security facilities during its wars with Israel, according to Iranian state media.

The men were identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safoot.

Iranian authorities alleged that they sent coordinates, photographs and other information concerning military, police and security sites to individuals or online channels linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Israel did not immediately comment.

Iran’s judiciary said the death sentences were carried out after legal proceedings, approval by the Supreme Court and the rejection of requests for clemency. Iranian reports did not provide independent documentation of the trials or indicate whether the defendants had access to lawyers of their choosing.

Fars described Behzad and Safoot as important Israeli collaborators during both the June 2025 “12-day war” and the current conflict, which Iranian media have called the “Ramadan War.” Authorities claimed the information they supplied helped Israel identify potential targets inside Iran.

According to Iran’s Mizan judiciary outlet, officials released video of the two men and screenshots of messages they allegedly sent. One was accused of transmitting coordinates to the administrator of a Telegram channel that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed was connected to Mossad.

Iranian authorities said an examination of Behzad’s mobile phone showed that he repeatedly transmitted coordinates and descriptions of military and security installations. Behzad purportedly told interrogators that he used map applications, including Google Maps, to identify the sites before forwarding their locations.

Safoot was accused of providing information to Iran International, an opposition-aligned television network based outside the country. Tehran has frequently accused the broadcaster of serving as an Israeli intelligence front, an allegation the network has rejected in the past.

Mizan described Safoot as “one of Netanyahu’s soldiers,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iranian authorities claimed images he sent to the network were used for both media and intelligence purposes.

In one message attributed to Safoot, he allegedly said he possessed footage of Iranian forces firing from a particular location toward a drone or warplane but could not transmit the video because of poor internet service. Iran imposed extensive internet restrictions during periods of fighting, limiting the ability of residents and outside organizations to independently examine official accounts.

Iranian media frequently broadcast purported confessions by people charged with espionage and national-security offenses. Rights organizations have repeatedly warned that statements aired before trial may have been obtained under coercion or torture.

The circumstances under which Behzad and Safoot made their alleged admissions were unclear. No independent account of their detention, interrogation or trial was immediately available.

The executions come amid a sharp increase in Iran’s use of capital punishment against people accused of collaborating with Israel. Iran Human Rights said in January that at least 12 people had been executed on Israeli espionage allegations since the June 2025 war, before several additional executions were reported during 2026.

In April, Iran executed Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi after accusing them of belonging to a Mossad-linked network and receiving training abroad. In May, authorities hanged Yaghoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh, alleging that they collected intelligence on government figures and strategic facilities, including sites near the Natanz nuclear complex.

The acceleration followed Iran’s adoption of legislation imposing harsher penalties for espionage and cooperation with Israel and other hostile states. Amnesty International said the law uses broadly worded national-security provisions and can criminalize activities such as sharing information with media organizations.

Amnesty has accused the Iranian authorities of carrying out politically motivated executions following “torture-tainted grossly unfair trials” in Revolutionary Courts. The organization said Iran had executed at least 52 people on politically motivated or protest-related charges during the first seven months of 2026, in addition to hundreds convicted of other offenses.

“The Iranian authorities are unleashing a horrifying wave of executions and death sentences,” Amnesty regional director Heba Morayef said in July, accusing Tehran of using capital punishment to suppress dissent and project control.

Iran Human Rights has raised similar concerns about espionage prosecutions, arguing that defendants are frequently denied fair trials and convicted on the basis of forced confessions. Its director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said such executions were intended “solely to instill fear among the population.”