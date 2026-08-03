Israeli soccer star Dor Turgeman targeted by ‘Death to Israel’ chants in Montreal

New England Revolution forward Dor Turgeman (11) plays Nashville SC in an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Groups including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs condemned the chants as incitement to hatred and urged CF Montréal and authorities to identify and sanction those responsible.

By JNS

Israeli striker Dor Turgeman of the New England Revolution and the Israel national team was targeted with chants of “Death to Israel” from sections of the CF Montréal crowd during Saturday night’s soccer match at Stade Saputo in the Canadian city, according to witnesses and Jewish advocacy groups.

Turgeman responded by scoring in the first half, then was shoved to the ground by Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, who was shown a yellow card.

🇮🇱 Israeli player Dor Turgeman scored the second goal for @NERevolution tonight as Montreal fans chanted “death to Israel!” ; After scoring he teased them by signing that he can’t hear them. #IsraeliSpirit ⚽️👆 pic.twitter.com/9U90JnoiHA — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 2, 2026

CF Montréal said it is investigating “discriminatory comments directed at a player by fans” and vowed that hateful behavior has “no place” at its stadium, without naming Turgeman or specifying antisemitism.

The club said it is working with Major League Soccer and the Revolution to determine what happened and “take the necessary actions.”

Groups including the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs condemned the chants as incitement to hatred and urged CF Montréal and authorities to identify and sanction those responsible.

They said the incident fits a wider pattern of antisemitic and extremist incidents in Montreal since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.