WATCH: Burger King employee shouts ‘Free Palestine’ at man wearing Star of David necklace August 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-burger-king-employee-shouts-free-palestine-at-man-wearing-star-of-david-necklace/ Email Print An Israeli man ordering food at Burger King with his family was asked where he was from by the cashier, who spotted his Star of David necklace and shouted “Free Palestine” when he answered “Israel.”https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-03-03-32-59.mp4 AntisemitismBurger KingFree Palestine