Israeli officials say Trump’s reversal on Iran strike harms military preparedness

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (Filip Singer, Pool Photo via AP)

An Israeli official told the broadcaster that “it is difficult to prepare and seriously plan ahead given President Trump’s conduct.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli security officials criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned strike on Iran, saying the move disrupted weeks of military preparations and made it difficult for Israel to plan for potential regional escalation, Kan News reported Sunday.

A security official told the broadcaster that Trump’s announcement early Sunday calling off a large-scale attack had harmed Israel’s operational readiness.

“This is the second time within a week that the United States has informed Israel of a planned strike that could shake the Middle East, only to cancel it at the last minute without any explanation,” the official said.

According to Kan News, thousands of personnel across the Israel Defense Forces and the broader defense establishment spent the weekend preparing for the possibility of a wider regional conflict following weeks of planning.

An Israeli official told the broadcaster that “it is difficult to prepare and seriously plan ahead given President Trump’s conduct.”

The criticism followed Trump’s announcement that he had agreed to cancel the planned strike after requests from Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States had been prepared to strike Iran with force “not seen since World War II.”

“I agreed to the request for the future benefit of the world and for the survival of Iran, provided we can reach a deal quickly,” Trump wrote. “Israel has joined me in this commitment. Everyone should get to work immediately and get this done.”

Earlier Sunday, an Iranian diplomat told The Wall Street Journal that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is considering launching preemptive strikes if diplomatic contacts with the United States collapse.

The diplomat said Tehran has expressed openness to a proposal from the mediators, but it remains unclear whether Iran will ultimately accept it.

Sources familiar with the discussions told the newspaper that Israeli officials understand Trump prefers reaching an agreement with Iran over returning to a broader military conflict.