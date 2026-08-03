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WATCH: Hamas representative in Iran reaffirms refusal to disarm, calls Israel the ‘root of all instability’

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Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi called Israel a “cancerous growth” that must be “resisted by any means necessary,” declaring that Hamas will never lay down its weapons.

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