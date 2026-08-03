WATCH: Hamas representative in Iran reaffirms refusal to disarm, calls Israel the ‘root of all instability’

Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi called Israel a “cancerous growth” that must be “resisted by any means necessary,” declaring that Hamas will never lay down its weapons.

Hamas Representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi: Hamas Will Never Lay Down Its Weapons; We Must Seize the Historic, Golden Opportunity to Eradicate This Cancerous Growth; Israel Is the Root Cause of All Instability Throughout the World pic.twitter.com/RUOlMp8Rh3 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 3, 2026