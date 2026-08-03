WATCH: Hamas representative in Iran reaffirms refusal to disarm, calls Israel the ‘root of all instability’ August 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-representative-in-iran-reaffirms-refusal-to-disarm-calls-israel-the-root-of-all-instability/ Email Print Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi called Israel a “cancerous growth” that must be “resisted by any means necessary,” declaring that Hamas will never lay down its weapons.Hamas Representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi: Hamas Will Never Lay Down Its Weapons; We Must Seize the Historic, Golden Opportunity to Eradicate This Cancerous Growth; Israel Is the Root Cause of All Instability Throughout the World pic.twitter.com/RUOlMp8Rh3— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 3, 2026 anti-IsraeldisarmamentHamasIran