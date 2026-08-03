Simon & Schuster gives book deal to Palestinian writer who calls Jews ‘ghouls,’ ‘cockroaches’ and ‘demons’

The torrent of hate even led Mamdani—a long-documented opposer of Israel—to condemn his wife’s erstwhile collaborator.

By Jon Levine, The Washington Free Beacon

A disgraced Palestinian author who has openly celebrated the murder of Jews and Christians has received a coveted book deal from Simon & Schuster, the prestigious New York City publishing house, the Washington Free Beacon can report.

Susan Abulhawa, who has attacked “Jewish Supremacist Vampires” and called Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre “a spectacular moment,” has reached an agreement for Atria Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint, to republish two of her novels in September.

Jessica Laino, a spokeswoman for Simon & Schuster, sent a press release in July to the Free Beacon trumpeting the news and praising Abulhawa’s “signature lyrical voice” and “nuanced characters.”

Laino said Atria would rerelease Abulhawa’s past novels Mornings in Jenin and The Blue Between Sky and Water on Sept. 29, 2026.

Atria is a prestigious imprint that has published bestselling authors such as Colleen Hoover, Brad Thor, Janet Evanovich, and Philippa Gregory.

Abulhawa first came to wide public attention months after the Free Beacon revealed that Rama Duwaji, the N-word-slinging, Oct. 7-celebrating wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, had provided illustrations for an essay published in the Abulhawa book Every Moment Is a Life.

The essay was published in February in Everything Is Political—an offshoot of self-described “environmental & social justice nonprofit organization” Slow Factory.

Abulhawa’s record of posting explosive content denigrating Jews and celebrating violence was evident long before the Duwaji collaboration.

In one December 2025 post on X, Abulhawa wrote that Israelis are “rootless, soulless ghouls” and in September of that year called Israel a “cultureless, rootless human aberration in the form of a manufactured ‘nation,'” adding that “we live in the time of jewish supremacist demons.”

Also in September, Abulhawa described a pro-Israel commentator as a “lying Jewish supremacist cockroach” and bemoaned “Dual loyalty zionists.”

Abulhawa described Israelis as “demonic parasite[s]” in a November post in which she said “Israel must be dismantled if humanity is going to have any chance at a moral future” and in another post said “we will have our revenge someday” against the “sons of satan.”

The torrent of hate even led Mamdani—a long-documented opposer of Israel—to condemn his wife’s erstwhile collaborator.

“I think that that rhetoric is patently unacceptable. I think it’s reprehensible,” Mamdani said of Abulhawa at a March 13 press conference, when asked about his wife’s artistic collaboration with the writer (Mamdani claims Duwaji didn’t know about the postings).

Abulhawa’s hate-filled rants have continued even after Simon & Schuster announced the book deal. In a July 31 post on X Abulhawa declared the Holocaust had “lost its meaning” and that “the whole world is sick of hearing about it.”

“These clowns invoke that genocide with every perceived slight,” Abulhawa complained. “There is an extreme overrepresentation of Jews in every branch of government, media, and culture.”

Earlier in July, she suggested that Jews were to blame for bringing the Holocaust onto themselves, and that it could soon happen again.

“The way zios keep boasting about the extraordinary power they wield reminds me of how they also boasted and took credit for Germany’s defeat in the First World War that culminated in the Treaty of Versailles and led to the rise of extreme anti-Jewish sentiment. History will rhyme,” read a July 24 post on X, which now has a community note to inform users it directly repeats the Nazi-era “stab-in-the-back” blood libel against Jews.

“Rest in power Comrade Kozo Okamoto. You were an inspiration to all who knew you and all who knew of your heroic life. You were an embodiment of solidarity and love of the people,” Abulhawa posted the very next day.

Okamoto was the last surviving participant of the 1972 Lod Airport Massacre, which left 26 people dead, including 17 Christian pilgrims from Puerto Rico. Lod Airport, in Tel Aviv, is now Ben Gurion International Airport.

Representatives for Simon & Schuster, Atria, and its parent company, the private equity firm KKR, did not respond to requests for comment.