Anti-Israel right-wingers launch ‘America First’ movement

Marjorie Taylor Greene meets with Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massive, and Jack Kent for launch of America First movement. (X)

Greene, Carlson and other Trump defectors announce new ‘America First’ movement.

By World Israel News Staff

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced the beginning of a new political movement alongside Tucker Carlson, Rep. Thomas Massie and former US counterterrorism chief Joe Kent, bringing together several prominent former allies of President Donald Trump who have broken with him over the Iran war.

Greene unveiled the group Saturday by posting a photograph taken at Carlson’s home in Maine. The image showed Greene and Carlson with Massie, Kent and conservative journalist Brian Glenn, Greene’s new husband.

Greene said the group had supported Trump because of his promise to avoid additional foreign wars, but now believed he had abandoned that commitment.

“But he’s betrayed us all,” Greene wrote. “Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.”

“The movement has begun,” she added.

The post did not formally announce a new political party, provide an organizational structure or identify candidates who would run under its banner.

It nevertheless marked the clearest indication yet that several nationally known figures estranged from Trump are exploring a coordinated political organization outside his control.

The participants are united most visibly by their opposition to the US war with Iran, which began with joint American and Israeli strikes in February. They have accused Trump of violating the “America First” principles on which he campaigned by entering an extended Middle Eastern conflict.

Carlson has already stated explicitly that he intends to help establish a third party.

In a July interview with the Columbia Journalism Review, the former Fox News host argued that Republicans and Democrats remained aligned on questions of war and public spending despite their disputes over other issues.

“There’s going to be a third party, and I’m going to do everything I can to bring that about,” Carlson said.

Carlson said the existing political system had failed to provide voters with a genuine anti-war alternative. He added that he did not intend to become a candidate himself but wanted to participate in building an organization focused on the interests of Americans rather than foreign governments or military campaigns.

His split with Trump has become increasingly personal. Carlson said he repeatedly urged the president not to attack Iran and visited him three times at the White House in the month before the 2025 war between Israel and Iran.

Carlson said he had not spoken with Trump since the current conflict began and claimed the president was no longer directing his own political course.

“I feel sorry for him,” Carlson said. “He’s not a man in charge of his own life at this point.”

Greene had also raised the possibility of forming a new party before Saturday’s gathering. During a June interview with Piers Morgan, she said disaffected political figures from both sides could create what she called a “true America-focused party” outside the Democratic and Republican establishments.

Greene resigned from the House in January after a bitter break with Trump, ending a congressional career in which she had once been among his most aggressive and visible supporters. Her resignation took effect January 5.

Massie, a libertarian-leaning Kentucky Republican, has likewise faced political retaliation for defying Trump.

He lost the Republican primary in May to Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL endorsed by the president, after outside groups spent heavily to defeat him. Massie’s current term is due to end in January.

Kent represents the most direct break from within the administration itself. He resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in March, becoming the first senior Trump official to quit in protest against the Iran war.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation,” Kent wrote, adding that the war began “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

The White House rejected Kent’s account, accusing him of making false claims. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt described his assertion that Israel had pushed Trump into war as “insulting and laughable.”

Trump has responded to his former supporters with a series of personal attacks. In addition to branding Greene a traitor, he has called Carlson a “Low IQ person,” Kent a “SLEAZEBAG” and Massie “Weak and Pathetic.”