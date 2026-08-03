WATCH: Former hostage releases Arabic message following elimination of his captor

Following news that Rom Braslavski’s captor was killed in a Gaza airstrike, he published a message in Arabic, a language he picked up while in captivity, warning that everyone complicit in the crimes of Oct. 7th will die.

Captivity survivor and Israel advocacy activist @RomBraslavski reacted to the elimination of one of his captors, Mahmoud Fatair.

"With G-d's help, every one of you, everyone who worked for the Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and every terrorist organization, will die one after the other." pic.twitter.com/e7TByXaLis — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) August 3, 2026