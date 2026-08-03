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WATCH: Former hostage releases Arabic message following elimination of his captor

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Following news that Rom Braslavski’s captor was killed in a Gaza airstrike, he published a message in Arabic, a language he picked up while in captivity, warning that everyone complicit in the crimes of Oct. 7th will die.

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