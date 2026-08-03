Labour to spend 50% more on Palestine aid than protecting British Jews

The report comes as the Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents across the United Kingdom in 2025, a 4% increase from the 3,556 cases documented in 2024.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Britain’s Labour government will spend £381 million on aid to Palestine over the next three years, 50% more than the £250 million it has pledged to protect Britain’s Jewish communities, the Daily Express reported, as antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom reached another record high.

The funding figures emerged through ministerial questions, according to the newspaper, which reported that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will allocate the money to Palestine during the next three years.

The report comes as the Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents across the United Kingdom in 2025, a 4% increase from the 3,556 cases documented in 2024. The annual total marked the highest number of antisemitic incidents recorded by the organization.

The reported incidents included physical assaults, vandalism targeting Jewish property and online abuse, contributing to growing concerns among British Jewish communities about their safety in schools, universities and public spaces.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel criticized the government’s spending priorities, telling the Daily Express: “Labour’s priorities are all wrong. This extraordinary funding, some of which will likely end up in the hands of the undemocratic and unaccountable Palestinian Authority, exceeds funding recently pledged for protecting British Jews from antisemitism.”

Patel called on the government to redirect its focus toward security and regional policy.

“Labour Ministers must focus on using British leverage to help disband the abhorrent terrorist organisation Hamas and ensure reform of the Palestinian Authority, to provide a peaceful future for the people in the region,” she said.

She also criticized the government’s foreign aid policy, saying: “Labour’s overseas aid spending spree is likely to lead to more Labour tax rises to pay for their ideological foreign policy. Only the Conservatives will make £7 billion of cuts to foreign aid and prioritise British interests.”

The figures comparing aid to Palestine with funding for domestic Jewish security were published as Britain continues to face historically high levels of antisemitic activity, with the latest Community Security Trust data showing a further annual increase in reported incidents.