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WATCH: Iranian regime mouthpiece warns ‘there won’t be a Kuwait’ if US escalates

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Iranian regime supporter Mohammad Marandi boldly declared that Iran would obliterate Kuwait and other regional critical infrastructure if the U.S. continued its attacks, while also ruling out sharing responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz with Oman.

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