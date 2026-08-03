WATCH: Iranian regime mouthpiece warns ‘there won’t be a Kuwait’ if US escalates

Iranian regime supporter Mohammad Marandi boldly declared that Iran would obliterate Kuwait and other regional critical infrastructure if the U.S. continued its attacks, while also ruling out sharing responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz with Oman.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Mohammad Marandi: If the U.S. Escalates, There "Won't Be a Kuwait"; Oman Must Accept Iranian Terms over the Strait of Hormuz or Let Iran Control It Alone pic.twitter.com/EYiFZ7rUPC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 3, 2026