WATCH: Netanyahu warns Iran against attacking Jewish state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking on Gadi Taub’s podcast, said Iran has held back from attacking Israel due to the deterrence gained in previous rounds, warning the regime against repeating that mistake.

Netanyahu:

The Middle East is no longer the same Middle East. Iran is no longer the same Iran. They've been hit very hard.

They still have capabilities, but look at the last month—they haven't fired at us.

Why haven't they fired? Because they know we can hit them hard enough… pic.twitter.com/c5WygtjbB5

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 3, 2026