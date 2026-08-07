WATCH: Lebanese analyst reveals Hezbollah had UNIFIL soldiers on its payroll

Lebanese political analyst Nicolas Chahoud said several militaries are on the ground in Lebanon helping to dismantle Hezbollah while revealing that UNIFIL was directly complicit in its terrorism.

Lebanese Political Analyst Nicolas Chahoud: U.S., French, and Italian Forces Are on the Ground in Lebanon to Help Implement the Agreement with Israel; CENTCOM Has Committed Military Aid and Air Cover; UNIFIL Officers Collaborated with Hizbullah and Were on Its Payroll pic.twitter.com/NOeErUdmRo — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 7, 2026