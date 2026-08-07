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WATCH: Lebanese analyst reveals Hezbollah had UNIFIL soldiers on its payroll

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Lebanese political analyst Nicolas Chahoud said several militaries are on the ground in Lebanon helping to dismantle Hezbollah while revealing that UNIFIL was directly complicit in its terrorism.

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