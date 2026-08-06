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WATCH: Lebanese journalist accuses Hezbollah of using civilian population as human shield

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Lebanese journalist Tony Boulos called on the Lebanese army to take control of every area known to be used by Hezbollah, blasting the terror group for hiding its weapons and infrastructure beneath civilian populations.

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