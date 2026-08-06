WATCH: Lebanese journalist accuses Hezbollah of using civilian population as human shield

Lebanese journalist Tony Boulos called on the Lebanese army to take control of every area known to be used by Hezbollah, blasting the terror group for hiding its weapons and infrastructure beneath civilian populations.

Lebanese Journalist Tony Boulos: Hizbullah Has Whole Underground Cities Beneath Homes, Schools, Churches, and Tourist Sites, the Lebanese Army Must Enter Every Site Suspected of Containing Hizbullah Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/gxfzwcvlXJ — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 5, 2026