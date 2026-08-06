WATCH: Senior Jordanian politician calls Israel ‘cancerous,’ demands all of Palestine be returned

Jordanian Deputy Parliament Speaker Khamis Atieh said no one in Jordan trusts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and insisted all of Palestine, including all of Jerusalem, must be returned.

Jordanian Deputy Parliament Speaker Khamis Atieh: The Zionists Cannot be Trusted, the Jews Deceived the Prophets; We Do Not Recognize the Division of Jerusalem to East and West, We Want All of It, All of Palestine; the Zionist Entity Is a Cancer pic.twitter.com/4lMC7TFsKE — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 6, 2026