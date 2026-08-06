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WATCH: Senior Jordanian politician calls Israel ‘cancerous,’ demands all of Palestine be returned

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Jordanian Deputy Parliament Speaker Khamis Atieh said no one in Jordan trusts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and insisted all of Palestine, including all of Jerusalem, must be returned.

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