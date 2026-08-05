Hamas leader lies, denies targeting civilians on Oct. 7

Ghazi Hamad denied Hamas intentionally killed civilians despite extensive evidence documenting the October 7 massacre.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Hamas leader explicitly lied during an interview with Piers Morgan, denying that the terrorist organization deliberately targeted civilians during its October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel, despite extensive evidence documenting the mass murder of civilians and other atrocities committed during the attack.

Speaking to Morgan, Hamas official Ghazi Hamad claimed the organization had not intentionally targeted civilians on October 7 — a claim contradicted by broad documentation showing Hamas-led terrorists murdering entire families in their homes, gunning down civilians at the Nova Music Festival, killing agricultural workers, and carrying out other acts of brutality, including torture and mutilation.

During the interview, Hamad went even further, insisting that Hamas does not commit such crimes.

“We never kill civilians,” Hamad insisted.

The claim is contradicted by the well-documented events of October 7, when approximately 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, the overwhelming majority of them civilians. In addition to its attacks inside Israel, Hamas has also been accused of killing Gazan civilians perceived as political opponents or collaborators, as well as aid workers involved in distributing humanitarian assistance in the Strip.

Morgan repeatedly challenged Hamad’s assertions, citing the massacre at the Nova Music Festival and other well-documented atrocities committed during the October 7 attack.

When pressed on his claim that Hamas does not intentionally kill innocent civilians, Hamad offered only a partial concession.

“Maybe some mistakes happened,” Hamad offered.

Hamad also claimed that Hamas had offered at the beginning of the war to release all civilian hostages, but that Israel rejected the proposal.

He offered no evidence to support that assertion and did not explain what conditions, if any, were attached to the alleged offer. Israel has consistently maintained that Hamas has repeatedly obstructed hostage negotiations by making unacceptable demands and refusing proposed agreements.

Hamad’s latest comments also stand in stark contrast to statements he made shortly after the October 7 attack, when he celebrated the assault as a strategic success and vowed that Hamas would carry out similar attacks in the future.

October 7th is “just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth,” Hamad bragged at the time.