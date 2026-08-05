WATCH: ‘All you can do is fight your way out,’ says Trump regarding Iran

In an interview with Fox News, President Trump slammed former President Obama for attempting to bribe the Iranian regime with billions of dollars, claiming the only way out is to fight.

Trump on Iran:

Obama was taken to the cleaners. He thought he could bribe his way out.

He gave them billions. You can't bribe your way out. All you can do is fight your way out.pic.twitter.com/JbmnvG8FEq

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 5, 2026