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WATCH: Tel Aviv’s vice mayor offers to fight Mamdani in charity boxing match

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Guy Avner, Tel Aviv’s deputy mayor, challenged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to a boxing fight following Mamdani’s anti-Israel rhetoric and calls to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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