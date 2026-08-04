WATCH: Tel Aviv’s vice mayor offers to fight Mamdani in charity boxing match August 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tel-avivs-vice-mayor-offers-to-fight-mamdani-in-charity-boxing-match/ Email Print Guy Avner, Tel Aviv’s deputy mayor, challenged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to a boxing fight following Mamdani’s anti-Israel rhetoric and calls to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/I-encourage-everyone-to-pass-on-this-message-until-Mayor-Mamdani-accepts-this-challenge.-Charity.mp4 BoxingGuy AvnerZohran Mamdani